Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.53.

ESTC stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

