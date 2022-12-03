Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.39

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 21702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

