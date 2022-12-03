Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0893 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $50.34 million and $1.66 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,681,562 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

