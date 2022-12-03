Efinity Token (EFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $49.87 million and $1.58 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,695,701 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

