Edward J. Rapp Purchases 300,000 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director Edward J. Rapp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 513,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,174.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Xos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. On average, analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XOS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XOS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

