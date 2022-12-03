Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

