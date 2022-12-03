Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 6,430 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

