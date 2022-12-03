Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.