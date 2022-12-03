Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,099 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.