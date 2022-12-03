Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 132,841 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 989,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,841 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Under Armour worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 162,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

