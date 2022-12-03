Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 346.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

