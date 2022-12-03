Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.