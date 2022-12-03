Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.2 %

M opened at $23.46 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

