Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

