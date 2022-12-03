Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 17,625 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.