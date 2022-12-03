eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

