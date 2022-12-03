Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 160,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
