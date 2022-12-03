Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 160,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

