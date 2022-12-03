Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

