Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

ETG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 149,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

