Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EVF opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

