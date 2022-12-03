Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETJ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.