Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 44,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

