EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $170.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

