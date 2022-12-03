EastGroup Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE EGP opened at $157.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 124,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

