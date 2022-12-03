Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

