Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

About Dutch Bros

BROS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 763,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,852. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

