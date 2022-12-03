Dundas Partners LLP Buys 26,902 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 94.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of AXP opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

