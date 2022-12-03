Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $47,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.52 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

