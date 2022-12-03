DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 454.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,549 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises about 1.1% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $86,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

