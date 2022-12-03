DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. 40,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DSV A/S

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.75.

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.