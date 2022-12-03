Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE:DS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

About Drive Shack

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

