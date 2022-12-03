DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSL opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Articles

