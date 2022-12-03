Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,685,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,390. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 145.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,563 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 34.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $159,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPG opened at $20.49 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.