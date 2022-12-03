Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,528,300 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Great Panther Mining worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 403,130 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining Limited has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.10.

Great Panther Mining Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.