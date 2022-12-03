Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

