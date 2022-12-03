Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 19,559 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,827.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

