Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 511,311 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,311 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.