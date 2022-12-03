Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $293.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $243.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.49. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

