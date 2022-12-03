Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 164,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

