Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE DIN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 164,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.