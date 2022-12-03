Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $16,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $15,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,000 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of LAZR opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.