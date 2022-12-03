Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $143.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

