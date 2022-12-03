Dimension Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,594,259 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $352.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

