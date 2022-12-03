Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.