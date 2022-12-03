DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Buys A$21,000.00 in Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Rating) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley acquired 700,000 shares of DigitalX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($14,000.00).

DigitalX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 17.08.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. It operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Blockchain Consulting segment offers consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

