Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,215. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

