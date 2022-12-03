Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $71.40 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Financial Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Financial Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Financial Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.