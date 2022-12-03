Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO stock opened at $191.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.