DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.