DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.