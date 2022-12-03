Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.30.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.