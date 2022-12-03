Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Aroundtown Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of €5.74 ($5.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

